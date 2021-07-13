Trending designs to inspire you
News Express Post is a News Publishing Platform. I created a simple logo design for their brand with different variations of the logo. When it comes to logo designing, it should be simple, more recognizable and memorable, because it's a brand identity. The News Express Post logo is created with these design guidelines for the audiences to decipher and to fit with modern digital platforms. The explanation of logo, letter post like a shape plus tv shape are combined together to create the final logo. I created a complete brand identity for news express post as you can see the logo process in the below images
Project link : https://www.behance.net/gallery/123308615/NewsExpressPost
