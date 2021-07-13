Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AlgoVest - Landing Redesign

Hello dribbblers 👋!
I'm happy to share the landing page exploration for the Algovest project I'm currently working on.

AlgoVest is an artificial intelligence trading algorithm which aims for consistent profitability in financial markets, utilizing safe trading system and advanced mathematical formulas to improve trading accuracy and reduce the risk of loss.

My Contribution
- User interface design
- User experience design
- Product design
- Interaction design
- UX research

Have a project to discuss? Say hi 👋 at:
alexchibueyim@gmail.com
