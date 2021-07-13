Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Studio About Us Concept

Design Studio About Us Concept ux concept photography nimbus studio branding typography design website ui
Concept design for WEAREBEARD's About Us section, taking their already current illustrated animation & developing it further throughout the site with the hot air balloon floating in front of the imagery.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
