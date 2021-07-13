Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vytautas

TAURAGĖ logo animation No 2

Vytautas
Vytautas
TAURAGĖ logo animation No 2 blue green yellow logo reveal 3d animation 3d animation 2d animation logo animation tauragė
Tauragė is a beautiful town in the west of Lithuania. I received an offer to create animations for it's logo. It looks flat 2D, but almost all animation work I made in 3D.

Vytautas
Vytautas

