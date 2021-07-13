Instagram vanity metrics Low-R

After watching Abstract Season 2 on Netflix I was inspired to try and create a solution for the vanity metric Followers/Following ratio count the design team at Instagram were dealing with. Most users with higher Following-count than their followers-count are following pages with influences. I confirmed my assumption by finding and searching dozens of account with higher Following count than Followers.

I found the verified accounts were much higher on these accounts. Therefore splitting the total Following count from unverified and verified may encourage users to follow more accounts and discourage the behaviour of unfollowing to balance and even out their followers/following ratio. The verified and unverified follow count would toggle back and forth every 2.5 seconds