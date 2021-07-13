Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Grocery Delivery App

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us
  • Save
Grocery Delivery App grocery delivery grocery mobile app grocery app grocery mobile grocery app screens app ui design mobile app ui
Download color palette

The technical canvas of your online supermarket. Featuring wide range of grocery products, with easy search options and fast and secure checkout.
We design to make shopping experience easy and breezy. Comment below for your design feedback or simply to own this design :)

If you need more info about Grocery Delivery App, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like