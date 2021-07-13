Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chibueyim Alex

AlgoVest - Landing Page

Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex
  • Save
AlgoVest - Landing Page redesign token illustration crypto ui ux design responsive website clean ui trading algorithm artificial intelligence
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I'm happy to share the landing page exploration for the Algovest project I'm currently working on.

AlgoVest is an artificial intelligence trading algorithm which aims for consistent profitability in financial markets, utilizing safe trading system and advanced mathematical formulas to improve trading accuracy and reduce the risk of loss.

My Contribution
- User interface design
- User experience design
- Product design
- Interaction design
- UX research

-----------
Have a project to discuss? Say hi 👋 at:
alexchibueyim@gmail.com
-----------

Follow me:
Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex

More by Chibueyim Alex

View profile
    • Like