The Vanguard

The Vanguard ui logo illustration font flat elegant design brush branding app
The Vanguard font is a handwritten font specially designed for a cool textured font with a bold body tone and an eye-catching texture. This is a modern logo style.

The Vanguard also has tons of alternatives, and bonus underscores that can be used in each sentence. It will look perfect in every design.
Suitable for use in design titles such as invitations, name boards, book titles, stationery designs, quotes, branding, logos, greeting cards, packaging designs, posters, and more.

Buy this : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/rcky-Studio/the-vanguard/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
