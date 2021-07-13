Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks!
We created a safe social media networking app for the cannabis community of similar mindsets.
With this app, they can exchange themselves builds and extends the community.
The mobile app allows people to connect with friends, share pictures, posts, explore new business offers, and many more.
The app has been designed with more user-friendly aspects to connect and befriend people online to discover local offers to deliver.
The app users can text chat, attach or take image/video, and then upload, share location, record audio messages, initiate audio calls or video calls in one-to-one chat.
Please have look and feel free to share your views on this.
Need an app built for your business? Hire an experienced and dedicated developer from us https://www.prismetric.com/hire-dedicated-developers/
For more update you can follow us on,
Behance:
https://www.behance.net/prismetrictech
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Prismetric
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/prismetric
Twitter
https://twitter.com/prismetric
LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/prismetric-technologies/