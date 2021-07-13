Hello folks!

We created a safe social media networking app for the cannabis community of similar mindsets.

With this app, they can exchange themselves builds and extends the community.

The mobile app allows people to connect with friends, share pictures, posts, explore new business offers, and many more.

The app has been designed with more user-friendly aspects to connect and befriend people online to discover local offers to deliver.

The app users can text chat, attach or take image/video, and then upload, share location, record audio messages, initiate audio calls or video calls in one-to-one chat.

Please have look and feel free to share your views on this.

