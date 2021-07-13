Brett Lair

Blood Orange

Blood Orange beer craft beer hard seltzer fruit orange blood orange cpg packaging branding
Taking what is an established brand and design system for Anderson Craft Ales and evolving it for a new category was a challenging task, but I love how these hard seltzer cans came out!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
