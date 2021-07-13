Blood Orange

Trending designs to inspire you
Taking what is an established brand and design system for Anderson Craft Ales and evolving it for a new category was a challenging task, but I love how these hard seltzer cans came out!
www.brettlair.ca
hello@brettlair.ca