Brett Lair

Pink Lemonade

Brett Lair
Brett Lair
Pink Lemonade brewery beer craft beer lemon fruit pink lemonade hard seltzer cpg packaging branding
Taking what is an established brand and design system for Anderson Craft Ales and evolving it for a new category was a challenging task, but I love how these hard seltzer cans came out!

Transforming ambitious businesses into unforgettable brands.
