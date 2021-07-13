Control Board UI

Trending designs to inspire you
I wanted to challenge my self and design a sci fi inspired control board GUI. Feeling inspired by lots of awesome futuristic designs, had the urge to do one as well.
Tell me what you think of this concept in the comments and if you like it click that "Like" button ;)
Thanks!