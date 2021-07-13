Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hothir ui logo illustration font flat elegant design brush branding app
Hothir is a font that is scratched with a brush, to get a natural texture, so this font will display the characteristics of the hand. Beautiful textured brush fonts, contemporary approach to design, natural handmade and with a cool underline. It also has several binders and alternatives that make your design more attractive.

Suitable for use in watercolor designs or as hand-brushed bold letters. Such as novels, clothing, invitations, quotes, title books, stationery designs, branding, logos, greeting cards, T-shirts, packaging designs, posters and much more.

Buy this: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hothir/ref/97806/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
