Taxfix | Lead Generation Landing Page

Hi there,

Here is a landing page design created for Taxfix, a tax consultancy firm. We've added a rating review badge and a success video on the landing page to deliver the brand message with legibility to help drive conversions.

Please hit "L" if you like this shot 👍

More lead generation landing pages: http://bit.ly/3tiYxaN

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:

Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter