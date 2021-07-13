Taxfix | Lead Generation Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
Here is a landing page design created for Taxfix, a tax consultancy firm. We've added a rating review badge and a success video on the landing page to deliver the brand message with legibility to help drive conversions.
Please hit "L" if you like this shot 👍
More lead generation landing pages: http://bit.ly/3tiYxaN
Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter