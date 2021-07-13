Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
卸下不必要的內疚感｜楷書

卸下不必要的內疚感｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
從小到大，
在人際關係中學習到的最重要的一堂課，
就是不用刻意去迎合別人，
不用羨慕那些全班、團體中最受歡迎的人。
因為用最真實、自然的樣貌所吸引來的朋友，
不用擔心任何無意間舉動會嚇走他們..😅
或許每個人都曾經歷一段迷失的年代吧？

你怎麼看呢?
歡迎分享你的看法~
✒ 筆：物外 平衡鋼筆 M 尖
💧 墨： Robert Oster Astorquiza-Rot
出處：《立下界限》 蘇絢慧分享空間

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
