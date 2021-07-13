Jiří Fikejz

Heraldry Icon Pack

Heraldry Icon Pack illustration fantasy rpg knight medieval pixel art pixel assets game pack icon heraldry
Hey! I am also working on some game (icon) assets. You are looking at preview of my Heraldry pack 😁 Hand drew, crispy clean.

Whole pack of 34 shield designs and almost 50 symbols over here:
👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/123375601/Heraldry-Pixel-icon-pack 👈

