The Battle

This piece is a painting commissioned by a friend who is a psychologist. He wanted art to hang on the wall in his office as a reminder of the mental battles we all must face.
I decided to depict the "white knight" in a moment of trouble, in which it appears that his foe has the upper hand.
I created this image using ProCreate on the iPad.