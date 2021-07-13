Hatypo Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Heloo guys✋🏻
Let us introduce our new team with this Brand Guidelines. We are Hatypo💙
Hatypo iHatypo is a digital agency that was founded in 2021. At first it was just a prank for teenagers who like to draw, even design. Hatypo has many services for you, such as Social Media Management, Graphic Design, Logo & Brand Identity, Motion Graphic, and Videography.
What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊
We available for project
✉️ Email us : hellohatypo@gmail.com