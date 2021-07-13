Brandon D Hunt

Ina Garten TShirt Illustration

“If you can’t afford to make your own Ina merch, store-bought will do.”
An illustration / design piece I did of Ina Garten for Hot Tea.co. Illustration was done with Procreate on an iPad Pro. This one is available for purchase on T‑shirts, tank tops and more at https://hottea.co/design/how-easy-am-i/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
