It's been a long time since I posted something on Dribbble. This is a pricing plan idea I'm currently working on for https://wattspeed.com/.
The PRO plan contains a range slider that can be used to choose the number of snapshots that fit the user's needs.
The abstract background is made in Figma and the whole Pricing plan is currently implemented in HTML/CSS. JS is being used to listen to the range input and adjust the proper pricing, the snapshots number to display and add a slight scale animation to the product's logo.