Angel Face is a romantic handwritten font with contemporary, sophisticated accents. Suitable for use in watercolor designs. Such as Novel tittle, Apparel, Invitations, Quotes, Books tittle, Stationery Design, Branding, Logos, Greeting Card, T-shirt, Packaging design, Poster and more.
Angel Face Font includes a complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, ligatures and alternative character,also with additional Angel Face extra swashes.
Buy this : https://fontbundles.net/rckystudio