Ishani Dias

Redesign mobile application for CrowdLearn

Ishani Dias
Ishani Dias
  • Save
Redesign mobile application for CrowdLearn redesign final year group project adobe xd uiux ux ui mobile app
Download color palette

Hello there!
CrowdLearn is an online platform for learning and teaching.
I have used Adobe XD application to redesign it.

Follow me on;
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ishanidias
Behance : https://www.behance.net/ishanids54

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Ishani Dias
Ishani Dias

More by Ishani Dias

View profile
    • Like