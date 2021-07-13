Luqman Aziz

DANKE MESUT OZIL | ILLUSTRATION | FOOTBALL | ARSENAL

Luqman Aziz
Luqman Aziz
  • Save
DANKE MESUT OZIL | ILLUSTRATION | FOOTBALL | ARSENAL digital art drawing sketchbook fenerbahce arsenal football graphic design illustration digitalart design branding vector dribbble art design illustration
Download color palette

I make this illustration to say goodbye and thank you for Mesut Ozil as a gunner

Luqman Aziz
Luqman Aziz

More by Luqman Aziz

View profile
    • Like