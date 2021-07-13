🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Guys,
Please have a look at Travelixpro Landing Page.
Let us know your opinion and Stay with us Happy Designing :)
If you want the full project, please contact me.
Work inquiry Email: dulal8286@gmail.com
Skype: Contact Now
----------------------------------------------------
Better View: Behance / Uplabs / Linkedin / Twitter
My Responsibilities
- user interface (UI)
Tools used
- Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop
Feedback is always appreciated
Thank You !