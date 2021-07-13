Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

Lion Dropped Crown

Lion Dropped Crown playful fun king vector animal kingdom crown dropped drop lion illustration design logo design logo
The king has now abdicated.
I tried to make playful illustration logo, just for fun!

Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉

