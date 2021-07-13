Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Add product form design

Add product form design ui add product ui add product add product form design product add form e-commerce form ecommece form form design form
E-commerce admin dashboard contains pages with real-world use cases for designers and developers. Perfect solution for backend development team to build e-commerce projects.

25 responsive pages
Sketch and Figma files
HTML5 / CSS / SASS sources
Bootstrap 5
Light + Dark mode
Support by author
Demo | Download (Design+Code)
Website: ecommerce-admin.com
----
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts

