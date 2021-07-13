Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding Project: Big Night Out during Lockdown

For this college project I designed and build a website for a virtual night out during the pandemic where people can enjoy different events like board games, cooking, learn new languages, drinking and more at home since during lockdown everything was closed and we couldn't even meet friends or family.

Created using Figma and Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
