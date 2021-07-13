Branding Project: Big Night Out during Lockdown

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For this college project I designed and build a website for a virtual night out during the pandemic where people can enjoy different events like board games, cooking, learn new languages, drinking and more at home since during lockdown everything was closed and we couldn't even meet friends or family.
Created using Figma and Adobe Illustrator.