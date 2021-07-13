Dashboard seller profile

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
E-commerce admin dashboard contains pages with real-world use cases for designers and developers. Perfect solution for backend development team to build e-commerce projects.
25 responsive pages
Sketch and Figma files
HTML5 / CSS / SASS sources
Bootstrap 5
Light + Dark mode
Support by author
Demo | Download (Design+Code)
----
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts