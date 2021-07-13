Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vosidiy Muslimbek

Admin dashboard for e-commerce

Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek
  • Save
Admin dashboard for e-commerce e-commerce dashboard ecommerce admin e-commerce admin admin uikit ui ux admin ui admin dashboard admin dashboard
Download color palette

E-commerce admin dashboard contains pages with real-world use cases for designers and developers. Perfect solution for backend development team to build e-commerce projects.

25 responsive pages
Sketch and Figma files
HTML5 / CSS / SASS sources
Bootstrap 5
Light + Dark mode
Support by author
Download: ecommerce-admin.com
-----
Follow: Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin
----
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts

Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek

More by Vosidiy Muslimbek

View profile
    • Like