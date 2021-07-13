eLearning platform for student - Dashboard design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the dashboard. You can find its splash page earlier.
Please visit the link to see how it is interlinked:
https://xd.adobe.com/view/6b4a5085-ec62-43e8-aaf1-370c2ee8a517-3e19/
Hope you enjoy!