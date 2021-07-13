Sandeepan Bose

eLearning platform for student - Dashboard design

Sandeepan Bose
Sandeepan Bose
  • Save
eLearning platform for student - Dashboard design dashboard design logo design ui illustration typography icon design
Download color palette

This is the dashboard. You can find its splash page earlier.
Please visit the link to see how it is interlinked:
https://xd.adobe.com/view/6b4a5085-ec62-43e8-aaf1-370c2ee8a517-3e19/

Hope you enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Sandeepan Bose
Sandeepan Bose

More by Sandeepan Bose

View profile
    • Like