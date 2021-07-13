Maryam

Life on a Hoop - Logo Concept

This logo is for a embroidery business. The cactus symbolises one of the embroideries done by the owner whereas the brown circle symbolises the embroidery hoop. The font is chosen as such that the O of the font is circular reinforcing the concept of a hoop even further.

