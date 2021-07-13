on the phone - Some Screens

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Some time ago, I was invited to participate in the development of a foreign language teaching app, the on the phone app.
On the phone was conceived with the objective of establishing a direct connection between student and teacher via application and phone calls. The teaching methodology revolved around the combination of conversation between teacher and student and the teaching material provided by the platform.
The entire process of scheduling, content consumption and feedback was also done through the app.
Unfortunately the project was interrupted after a few months with the MVP running, but it was an interesting experience to follow the entire process of adaptation and creation of content by the teachers, understanding the whole routine and the process of analyzing the materials sent by the students.