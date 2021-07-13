Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Uzair Khan

App UI - GIF Animation Prototype

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. App User Interface Animation.mp4
  2. App User Interface Animation 2.mp4
  3. App User Interface Animation 3.mp4

The prototypes of this app screens were provided to me by the client and I was asked to make animated GIFs out of these static screens. I was given freedom in terms of animating the screens, however it was a request from the client to keep the animation seamless.
______________
Want to get an animation?
Feel free to reach out ✉️: uzair77.uz@gmail.com
I reply to emails immediately or within 6-12 hours time on some occasions

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
Helping you create Logo Animation that stands out
Hire Me

More by Uzair Khan

View profile
    • Like