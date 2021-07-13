Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Build an extraordinary taxi booking app using Careem clone

Due to the simplified and instant taxi booking operations, taxi booking apps have become inevitable in today’s world.

So, it is the best time for entrepreneurs to build an online taxi booking platform like careem. With our readymade careem clone solution.

Appkodes Cabso, you can arrive at an impeccable taxi booking platform in no time.

And, the best part is that it has exciting features like option for location tracking/ride fare estimation, instant/schedule ride-booking option, etc.

Also, you can make capital out of its revenue-generating factors like Google Ads and ride commission.

So, build an extraordinary taxi booking app by making use of our spectacular careem clone.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
