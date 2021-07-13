Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amlan Kumar Sahoo

Ducati

Amlan Kumar Sahoo
Amlan Kumar Sahoo
  • Save
Ducati user web ui design creative design concept website landing page user interface web design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble Family!
The story behind the website is keeping it minimal with color contrasts.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press "L" if you like it.
Stay tuned for more shots and keep dribbbling.

Amlan Kumar Sahoo
Amlan Kumar Sahoo

More by Amlan Kumar Sahoo

View profile
    • Like