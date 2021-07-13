Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khokim Sharipov

Logo challenge #2 - Letter B

Khokim Sharipov
Khokim Sharipov
Logo challenge #2 - Letter B logo chellenge chellenge letter logo b letter b letter logo logo design identity brandmark branding brand logotype logo
Concept mark for letter B. Second shot for my little challenge.
i hope you will support me

Khokim Sharipov
Khokim Sharipov

