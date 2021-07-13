Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taagh Logo and Brand Identity design - Architecture group

Taagh Logo and Brand Identity design - Architecture group adobe illustraitor logodesign abstract logo brand design logotype visual identity graphic design branding logo
Taagh is a professional group that designs malls, buildings, etc in the capital of Iran and soon other cities and more countries in their visions.
The logo contains combinations of 3d buildings in the middle of the logo and the Taagh symbol which is an Iranian national symbol that had a long history in its architecture systems and designs.

Need a memorable, cool logo or a complete brand identity?! DM Me or 👇
Neondsnmail@gmail.com / Mohamadhoseinqorbanzadeh@gmail.com

you can also see this project on Behance for its complete case study 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120943593/Taagh-Architecture-group-logo-and-brand-design

