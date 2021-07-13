Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness website UI design

flat gym fitness graphic design ui web website design
HELLO, Welcome!
This is a template design for one of my clients.
I have designed this in adobe xd. Used primary colors like #fff & its hue's, #1b1b1b , #DE6E0B. Provided some blur effects to some elements.
This is something really new i tried.
Tell me if its good.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
