Jordan Gilroy
eighty®

Kivy

Jordan Gilroy
eighty®
Jordan Gilroy for eighty®
Hire Us
  • Save
Kivy product kitchenware typography web design website ecommerce
Download color palette

This is an unused concept from a recent project I worked on for kitchenware brand, Kivy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
eighty®
eighty®
A Digital-First Creative Studio 🤘
Hire Us

More by eighty®

View profile
    • Like