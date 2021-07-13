Vladimir

Instagram UI Redesign

Vladimir
Vladimir
  • Save
Instagram UI Redesign trends insta ux facebook product ui product profile design socialnetwork study case marketing ux inspiration insta app social mobile design app design redesign instagram design instagram ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers ✌️

Let me know your thoughts on that shot. Feedbacks are welcome 👍🏽

Hope you like it ❤️

I'm available for new projects kucherdevelop@gmail.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

For more follow uivladimir 😊

Instagram | Behance

Vladimir
Vladimir

More by Vladimir

View profile
    • Like