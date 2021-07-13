Suman Sil

Smart Home App

Suman Sil
Suman Sil
  • Save
Smart Home App ui design dark app 3d ui clean creative dark ui mobile ui user interface design color concept ui ux mobile app smart home
Download color palette

Hello friends!
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design. This is an application for the Smart Home system. With a smart home, you can avoid all of these worries with a quick glance at your smartphone. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.

Thanks for watching!

Available for a new project! Contact me
suman.friends83@gmail.com | https://www.behance.net/SumanSil |
https://www.instagram.com/sumansil87/

Suman Sil
Suman Sil

More by Suman Sil

View profile
    • Like