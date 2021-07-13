Smart Home App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello friends!
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design. This is an application for the Smart Home system. With a smart home, you can avoid all of these worries with a quick glance at your smartphone. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.
Thanks for watching!
Available for a new project! Contact me
suman.friends83@gmail.com | https://www.behance.net/SumanSil |
https://www.instagram.com/sumansil87/