Amlan Kumar Sahoo

WhatsApp User Interface

Amlan Kumar Sahoo
Amlan Kumar Sahoo
  • Save
WhatsApp User Interface creative design creative tips photoshop xd adobexd green uiux design ux application user interface whatsapp ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble Family!
I have tried a new design of Whatsapp application.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press "L" if you like it.
Stay tuned for more shots and keep dribbbling.

Amlan Kumar Sahoo
Amlan Kumar Sahoo

More by Amlan Kumar Sahoo

View profile
    • Like