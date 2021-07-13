Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Abid

Branding Project for Sushi Club

Ali Abid
Ali Abid
Branding Project for Sushi Club simple adobe illustrator club sushi fish restaurant brand identity branding graphic design logo
Hello Everyone.

Logo and Branding Design for Sushi Club. A traditional Japanese-style sushi restaurant based in the USA.

Check complete project with presentation on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/119100485/Sushi-Club-Branding

Ali Abid
Ali Abid

