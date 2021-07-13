Branding Project for Sushi Club

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone.
Logo and Branding Design for Sushi Club. A traditional Japanese-style sushi restaurant based in the USA.
Press "L" if you like it.
Check complete project with presentation on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/119100485/Sushi-Club-Branding
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliabiddesigns/
Follow me to not miss my upcoming work!