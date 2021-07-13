Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 018 - Analytics Chart

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 018 - Analytics Chart interface graph stats report data statistics analyticschart analysis analytics app analytic dashboard analytics dashboard analytics chart dailyui 018 daily ui 018 ux ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Challenge #018 - Analytics chart. Here is the design of Coursera analytics chart UI.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like