DailyUI:004 - Financial calculator design

Hi! Today's task was to create a concept for thefinancual calculator.
The task with a star - *To consider the people with visual impairments. That's why I tried to use the design simple, easy to understand, only needed information one screen, big blocks to tap.
What do you think of it?
#DailyUI #DailyUI:004