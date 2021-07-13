Mila Shumilina

DailyUI:004 - Financial calculator design

app design mobile design mobile interface financial app loan calculator calculator finance
Hi! Today's task was to create a concept for thefinancual calculator.

The task with a star - *To consider the people with visual impairments. That's why I tried to use the design simple, easy to understand, only needed information one screen, big blocks to tap.

What do you think of it?

#DailyUI #DailyUI:004

