KAVA. LOGO. COLOR PALETTE

KAVA is a brand that evokes emotions and attention. Bright color solutions in the form of contrasting colors: white, black, red, attract the attention of buyers to the packaging and make this brand distinguishable from other companies.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
