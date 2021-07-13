Ari

Redesign Admin - Mon Petit Placement

Ari
Ari
  • Save
Redesign Admin - Mon Petit Placement admin ui
Download color palette

Redesign concept about Mon Petit Placement.
🔗 Fonts : Hammersmith One & Nexa
🛠 Made on Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Ari
Ari

More by Ari

View profile
    • Like