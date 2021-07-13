Plant care app 🌱

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For all you plant lovers out there, Plant Pot is an app that provides simple instruction to help care for your plants. It also has a plant swap feature so you can grow your collection without spending any money! 🌵
Please feel free to comment and give feedback to help me become a better designer ⭐
Smash that 'L' key!!! 👍👍👍👍