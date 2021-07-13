Miro / DrawingArt

ALP Advanced Level Politics

Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Hire Me
  • Save
ALP Advanced Level Politics germany webui advanced web responsive ux website ui design drawingart politics
ALP Advanced Level Politics germany webui advanced web responsive ux website ui design drawingart politics
Download color palette
  1. ALP_Social-1x.jpg
  2. ALP Homepage.jpg

Website UI 💻 designed for ALP Advanced Level Politics 📇 with focus to the transparency. 📑 Politics is their language.

Check real pixels attached. 🥳
Hit "L" for some love! 💛

If you’re from Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you can contact our DrawingArt office in Hamburg, Germany.
www.drawingart.de
hello@drawingart.co
--
Behance / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / DrawingArt

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Digital creative design studio.
Hire Me

More by Miro / DrawingArt

View profile
    • Like