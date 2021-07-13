KAVA. LOGO TRANSFORMATION

KAVA is translated from the Belarusian language as “coffee”. The purpose of the logo was to reflect its ethnic origin, but also be recognizable in the world.

This is how the idea of writing the logo in capital letters in the Latin alphabet appeared, which allows it with easy to read not only for residents of the CIS countries, but also abroad.

The logo is built on clear, structured lines.

Adjusted kerning gives freedom of space around the letters. Consistent contrast across the logo emphasizes the brand's modern focus.